ST. LOUIS – Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced that their 2023 World Tour is set to take place starting in June. Busch Stadium will host one of the 26 North American shows Saturday, September 9. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Pretenders are featured guests on the tour. Guns N’ Roses’s debut album, Appetite For Destruction, is the best-selling debut album of all time, selling over 30 million copies.

2023 World Tour North American Schedule

Sat. Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Tues. Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Fri. Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Tues. Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Fri. Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park with The Pretenders

Mon. Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Thurs. Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Sat. Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Tues. Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Fri. Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sun. Sept. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Wed. Sept. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sat. Sept. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Tues. Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Fri. Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

Sun. Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Midtown Music Festival*

Wed. Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sat. Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Tues. Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Thurs. Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Sun. Oct. 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Fri. Oct. 06 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival*

Sun. Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

Wed. Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Sat. Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

Mon. Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place with Alice in Chains

2023 World Tour Global Schedule

Mon. Jun. 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri. Jun. 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon. Jun. 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thurs. Jun. 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat. Jun. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed. Jun. 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tues. Jun. 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri. Jun. 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon. Jul. 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed. Jul. 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat. Jul. 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tues. Jul. 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thurs. Jul. 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun. Jul. 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed. Jul. 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat. Jul. 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium