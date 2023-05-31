ST. LOUIS – Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced that their 2023 World Tour is set to take place starting in June. Busch Stadium will host one of the 26 North American shows Saturday, September 9. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m.
Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood, Dirty Honey, and The Pretenders are featured guests on the tour. Guns N’ Roses’s debut album, Appetite For Destruction, is the best-selling debut album of all time, selling over 30 million copies.
2023 World Tour North American Schedule
- Sat. Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
- Tues. Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
- Fri. Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
- Tues. Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
- Fri. Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park with The Pretenders
- Mon. Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park with The Pretenders
- Thurs. Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
- Sat. Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
- Tues. Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
- Fri. Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
- Sun. Sept. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
- Wed. Sept. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
- Sat. Sept. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
- Tues. Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
- Fri. Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live with The Warning*
- Sun. Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Midtown Music Festival*
- Wed. Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
- Sat. Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
- Tues. Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome with Alice in Chains
- Thurs. Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
- Sun. Oct. 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
- Fri. Oct. 06 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival*
- Sun. Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*
- Wed. Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field with Alice in Chains
- Sat. Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
- Mon. Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place with Alice in Chains
2023 World Tour Global Schedule
- Mon. Jun. 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
- Fri. Jun. 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- Mon. Jun. 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- Thurs. Jun. 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
- Sat. Jun. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
- Wed. Jun. 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
- Tues. Jun. 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
- Fri. Jun. 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
- Mon. Jul. 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
- Wed. Jul. 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
- Sat. Jul. 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
- Tues. Jul. 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
- Thurs. Jul. 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
- Sun. Jul. 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
- Wed. Jul. 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
- Sat. Jul. 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium