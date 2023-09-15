ST. LOUIS – Guns N’ Roses has announced several new fall concert dates, but has not yet rescheduled a St. Louis show abruptly postponed last week.

The rock band announced the following new dates in its North American Fall Tour:

Oct. 16 in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada)

Oct. 22 in Nampa, Idaho

Oct. 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 27 in Denver, Colorado

Last Friday, on the eve of a show scheduled in St. Louis, Guns N’ Roses announced that the performance would be postponed due to an “illness,” but did not further specify what led up to the decision. Guns N’ Roses ended up performing in Knoxville, Tennessee just three days later.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation, sponsors for the Busch Stadium-planned concert, are telling fans to hold onto their tickets. The event organizer is hoping to reschedule sometime in the future, but when remains to be determined. Guns N’ Roses also told fans via Twitter: “Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support.”

The band has a somewhat contentious relationship with St. Louis dating back several decades.

An infamous incident happened in 1991 when Guns N’ Roses played at the Maryland Heights venue now called the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. A photographer was taking pictures of the concert, despite photos being prohibited. Lead singer Axl Rose called for security to get the camera and eventually jumped into the crowd himself. The concert ended, and fans started ripping out chairs and throwing pieces of equipment from the stage.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Guns N’ Roses returned to St. Louis. They planned a stop in 2016, but that was unexpectedly dropped. It may have been part of an April Fool’s joke. The originally scheduled show date, July 2, 2016, was the 25-year anniversary of the “Riverport Riot.”

The scheduled show also has some downtown business owners disappointed in lost opportunities for crowds with the original show date canceled.