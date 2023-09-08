ST. LOUIS — Guns n’ Roses postponed their concert Saturday at Busch Stadium with the Pretenders due to illness. Tens of thousands of people were planning on attending the concert this weekend.

A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals says:

“Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert. You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced. Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund.” St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals did not elaborate on who was ill or how serious their condition is. Singer Axl Rose issued an apology after a concert in New York earlier this month. He wrote on Twitter that he was “a little horse.”

The stage appears to be coming down at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon. The next stop is in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 12 with special guests Dirty Honey.

The band has a somewhat contentious relationship with St. Louis. In 2016, Guns ‘n Roses dropped the stop in St. Louis. It may have been part of an April Fool’s joke. The day, July 2, 2016, was the 25-year anniversary of the “Riverport Riot.” But, the band returned in 2017 for the first time since the brawl.

An infamous incident happened when Guns n’ Roses played what is not the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in 1991. A photographer was taking pictures of the concert, despite photos being prohibited. Rose called for security to get the camera and eventually jumped into the crowd himself. The concert ended and fans started ripping out chairs and throwing pieces of equipment from the stage.

Note: The video in this story is from 2017, the last time Guns N’Roses stopped in St. Louis.