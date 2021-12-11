Guns now allowed in cars on University of Missouri campuses

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri System Board of Curators has voted to allow guns in parked vehicles on any of its campuses.

The university system still prohibits open or concealed carry of firearms on campus after the Friday vote. Courts previously have ruled against the university when it prohibited university employees from keeping firearms in their vehicles on campus.

Curator Todd Graves initiated the move, saying it is time to get the curators out of the politics of firearms. System president and Columbia campus Chancellor Mun Choi said he’s concerned about thefts, as are the university and city police chiefs.