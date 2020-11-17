G&W Bavarian Style Sausage Company’s delivery van stolen and set on fire

ST. LOUIS – G&W Bavarian Style Sausage Company’s delivery van was stolen Friday night just after midnight, according to their Instagram page, then it was set on fire. They ended their Instagram post with the hashtag #2020sucks.

“Early Saturday morning I got the phone call from the fire department, saying they found the van saying it was in flames,” G&W Plant Manager Scott Wood said.

St. Louis police said they received an arson call and found the company’s delivery van with heavy burn damage in the 7600 block of Pennsylvania, five miles south of business.

Wood said after they had the van towed back to the business, another theft victim came to their business telling them someone in their delivery van stole their bike.

“That’s when we found out that the G&W van was used in a crime spree of stealing,” Wood said. That wasn’t the only instance they heard about. “People on Instagram, that said, ‘Hey, my moped or my 4-wheeler,’ we don’t even know how many people until people come forward.”

Wood wants to assure the community that they did not have anything to do with the crime spree and now want help catching those responsible.

“We just want people to know it’s not us, why would we have to do that, it’s absurd that people think it would be us, but it’s only time before someone comes forth and shows a video,” Wood said. “We’ve got to catch those thieves, we’re hoping someone comes forward with a ring camera.”

He said it seemed the suspects “knew what they were doing.”

“They already had it planned out, and mapped out of what they were stealing,” he said “It wasn’t like let’s go steal a car and just go, no it was timed, pulled up, turned the lights off, they did it professionally.”

They are asking for anyone with information to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.