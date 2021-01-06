Gyms preparing for influx of new clients, customers in the new year

ST. LOUIS – Whether you started your new year fitness goals on Jan. 1 or opted to take advantage of the perfect timing of a fresh start on Monday, local gyms say they’re doing many of the same things they’ve been doing to keep people safe.

“We’re requiring people wear masks full-time, covering both your mouth and your nose,” said Sarah Pisciotta, manager at STL Fitness Club. “We are requiring everybody to spray down their equipment (and) wipe it off. And we’re also requiring temperature checks at the door.”

Pisciotta says more people try to get back into a fitness routine early in a new year. The pandemic has changed how gyms have to operate in the last eight months. She says they typically see an influx of members during January.

“If someone comes in and wants to become a new member, we want them to see that we are safe and we are clean,” she said. “That’s our number one priority.”

Mike Jaudes, who runs The Fitness Edge gym, focuses on personal training. His clients come in and work with a trainer specifically. He says they follow “every compliance that needs to be followed,” such as face masks, taking temperatures, and social distancing.

Like St. Louis Fitness Club, Jaudes expects more people to looking to start a new fitness journey this time of year.

“Usually averaging six to 10 people a week at this point for the first couple of months,” he said.

Right now, he’s happy they’re able to be open.

“I’m glad that after that shut down that we were able to reopen and be back in business,” he said. “I think the clients appreciate that we’re taking those extra steps.”