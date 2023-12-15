SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After eight and a half years in prison, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard will be released later this month. She will also be releasing a new ebook following her incarceration.

The ebook titled, “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom” is an exclusive collection of interview transcripts and journal entries, plus her own illustrations and photos, according to PenguinRandomHouse.com.

In the book’s description, it states “Released” is a declaration of Blanchard’s resolve to turn her pain into perseverance, take accountability for her actions, and help others escape the trap that circumscribed her life for so long.

Blanchard wrote the ebook with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani.

“Released” will be available on Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Google Play Store, and Kobo on Jan. 9, 2024.

Blanchard, 32, pleaded guilty to murder in 2016 for her role in the killing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison but has been granted early release. Blanchard’s expected release date is Dec. 28.