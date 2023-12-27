SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After eight years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be released from prison on Thursday.

Blanchard made news in 2015 when she and her online boyfriend created a plan to kill her mother, Dee Dee, in her Springfield, Missouri, home. Gypsy was believed to be terminally ill and passed off as younger than she actually was.

Investigators say her mother likely suffered from a mental illness, which causes a parent to exaggerate or fake an illness in a child to get attention. Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years for her role in her mother’s death.

According to Missouri state law, she qualifies for early release after serving 85% of her sentence.