SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Missouri’s true crime sensation, is breaking her silence in a documentary series titled “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” produced by Lifetime. The six-episode series can be accessed through the Lifetime app as episodes are released. The first episode airs tonight 8/7c.

The documentary delves into Gypsy’s personal account of the events surrounding her mother, Clauddine Blanchard, known as Dee Dee Blanchard, who deceived everyone into believing Gypsy was gravely ill. Gypsy may have fallen victim to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder where a caretaker induces illness or fabricates symptoms to garner attention.

The series explores the abuse Gypsy endured and sheds light on the murder of her mother, a case that captured national headlines. At the time of the documentary’s creation, Gypsy was still incarcerated.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gypsy stated that she would not be watching Hulu’s The Act.

“I lived it. For me, looking for things that weren’t correct or that were inaccurate is neither here nor there. That is why I am doing this documentary series – to share my truth of the actual events that took place.”

Gypsy spent over eight years in prison.

Who is Gypsy Rose?

Gypsy made national headlines when she pleaded guilty to the murder of her mother in 2015. The years of abuse are what led Gyps to want to have her mother murdered. She asked her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother.

During Gypsy Blanchard’s upbringing, her mother lied about symptoms and exposed her to false medical diagnoses and treatments, falsely claiming conditions such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She forced Gypsy to utilize a wheelchair and a feeding tube, despite the absence of any actual need for either.

Gypsy Blanchard’s mother successfully deceived medical professionals by claiming her daughter’s medical records were lost during Hurricane Katrina. Whenever doctors raised inquiries, she simply sought out new physicians and even went as far as shaving Gypsy’s head to bolster her fabricated narrative.

Among the unwarranted medical interventions Gypsy endured was the removal of her salivary glands. Her mother manipulated doctors into believing it was a necessary procedure, employing a topical anesthetic to induce drooling.

With minimal education and limited interactions beyond her mother, Gypsy was particularly susceptible to such manipulation, especially during her formative years.

When she and her boyfriend murdered her mother, Gypsy was between 19 and 23, as Dee Dee changed Gypsy’s birth date.

Now 32, Gypsy is perfectly healthy, not developmentally delayed, as her friends had always believed.

Due to the scam, the mother and daughter met country star Miranda Lambert, securing charitable donations, a trip to Disney World, and even a home near Springfield courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.

Gypsy Rose now free

Gypsy was released from prison on December 28 at 3:30 a.m. from the Missouri Department of Corrections, three years before her original release date. Within hours, Gypsy posted a selfie on Instagram.

She has also been active on social media, such as TikTok, where she is speaking out. In the introduction of the video, Gypsy says, “I am finally free.” Gypsy is now living with her husband, whom she married in 2022.

Gypsy also wrote an e-book that has been released. She mentioned the book is more about her reflection on the time she has learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years – her time in prison.