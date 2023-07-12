WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a gyroplane crashed late Tuesday evening in Washington County with two people on board.

A FAA spokesperson tells FOX 2 that a Magni M24 Orion gyroplane crashed in a field, just southeast of Washington County Airport in Potosi. It happened around 7 p.m.

Investigators say two people were on board during the crash, though do not have an update on their conditions as of Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Additional details are limited, but FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.