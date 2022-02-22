H.E.R. adds St. Louis date to Back of Mind 2022 tour

H.E.R. attends Urban One Honors 2022 – Day 2 on December 03, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

ST. LOUIS – R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. has added the Gateway City to the 2022 leg of her Back of Mind tour.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist will perform at Saint Louis Music Park on Wednesday, May 4.

She netted a pair of Grammys at the start of 2021 – Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” and the Best R&B Song for her contributions on Robert Glasper’s “Better Than I Imaged.” H.E.R. went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

H.E.R. currently leads the NAACP Image Awards music categories with six nominations.

Tickets for H.E.R.’s St. Louis show and the remaining 18 dates go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.