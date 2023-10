ST. LOUIS – An anonymous hacker group says it has published data it stole from Metro Transit.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it’s not yet clear what data was published. The hackers demanded a ransom be paid, or they would release the stolen data, which includes passports, social security numbers, and tax information.

Bi-State Development did not pay the ransom. They say no customer data was stolen, and any impacted employees will be notified.