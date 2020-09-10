Hackers sought to break into St. Louis County website

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials have confirmed that the county website was abruptly taken down last week because hackers were trying to break in.

County Executive Sam Page’s spokesman, Doug Moore, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that no sensitive information was exposed.

The Board of Elections was among the departments impacted, but election officials say they do not store voting information or have access to voting systems on the site.

Moore did not explain why county officials failed to disclose the cause of the website outage initially.

Republican County Council member Tim Fitch, a frequent critic of the Democratic county executive, accused the administration of intentionally misleading the public.

