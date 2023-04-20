TROY, Mo. – Residents living in Troy, Missouri, reported downpours of hail Thursday afternoon.

“The neighbors across the street were in their garage watching it, and I couldn’t even see out my front window,” said Taylor Jones, a Troy resident.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency was monitoring conditions and reports the damage does not appear to be severe.

“We had a lot of leaves stuck to vehicles, and homes have had some reports of minor damage to sidings and shingles,” said Adam Stanek, Lincoln County EMA director.

He encouraged residents to sign up for the county’s emergency alert system to help be weather prepared.