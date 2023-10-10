ST. LOUIS – A teenager is behind bars and accused of a shooting last month in north St. Louis County that happened moments after a haircut.

Prosecutors have charged Kenneth Armour, 18, of Jennings, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the investigation. He is currently jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Armour went to a man’s home for a haircut, then shot him before leaving the home for undisclosed reasons. The victim suffered an abdominal gunshot wound.

A warrant was issued for Armour’s arrest last Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing over his charges set for Oct. 31. If convicted, Armour could be sentenced up to life behind bars.