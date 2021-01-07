Half of St. Louis frontline health care workers received COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says health officials are working as fast and hard as they can to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the region.

Dr. Alex Garza said the challenge is not getting the vaccine in arms but planning, scheduling, and delivering the doses to clinics.

Garza said between 45 and 65 percent of frontline hospital workers in the St. Louis area have been vaccinated. He praised those health care workers for treating patients and highlighted one employee who helps COVID patients by talking to them to get their minds off their illness.

Candace Felton, a housekeeper at Mercy St. Louis Hospital, was fearful at first of contracting the disease because she is diabetic. But said she loves talking to the patients as she cleans their rooms.

“I try to come in, I make a joke if they’re not feeling up to it, I still make a two-second or five-minute conversation just so, you know, something else to talk about besides the stressful situation,” she said. “And so we have a lot of infectious things besides COVID and that’s just like icing on the cake for us and we get burned out.”

Garza hopes vaccinations will be made available to the general public by the summer.