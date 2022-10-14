ST. LOUIS – For people looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Boo at the Zoo is back. Tickets for the event sold out for both Friday and Saturday nights.

“We went on the train, and we saw some decorations. Then we went over here, and we saw the skeletons and the big cat,” said Sydney Contreras.

“They get to wear their costumes more than just the one time when they go trick or treating, which is nice. They always like to see the other costumes too, to see who is dressed as what,” said Billie Buhnerkempe.

Sticking with the Halloween theme, families can check out the snakes, insects, dinosaurs, and stingrays.

“My favorite are the pumpkins. I just adore, we’ve got a little pumpkin band that plays at the south entrance, we have a giant pumpkin photo op at the south entrance as well. It’s our pumpkin plaza, so it’s my favorite spot,” said Michael Jordan.

Jordan, the director of special events for the St. Louis Zoo, said families want to get their tickets online before heading to the zoo.

