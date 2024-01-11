ST. LOUIS – Popular musical HAMILTON will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this summer.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

The Fox Theatre announced the return of HAMILTON on Thursday after hosting several performances in 2022.

St. Louis performances are currently scheduled for two weeks, from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Theatre officials say the best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the Fabulous Fox Theatre’s 2024-2025 Broadway season. Season ticket holders who renew their subscription for the 2024-2025 season will get priority access to purchase tickets for HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.

The Fox Theatre says it will announce the 2024-2025 Broadway season schedule and information on how to purchase group or single tickets at a later date.

For more information on HAMILTON, click here. For the latest updates from the Fox Theatre, click here.