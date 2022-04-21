ST. LOUIS — Thursday night’s “Hamilton” show in St. Louis was canceled due to a power outage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Ameren crews restored power around 8:55 p.m. Those who attended Thursday night’s show will be able to get tickets to another Hamilton performance, which runs through May 15.

“Fox Associates and ‘Hamilton’ regret this inconvenience and will work to accommodate ticket holders,” a statement from the theatre reads.

The theatre will reach out to ticket holders through email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.