JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Several St. Louis groups plan a trip to Jefferson City Wednesday to lobby lawmakers. The groups oppose plans to return the St. Louis Police Department to state control.

The Missouri House has already approved the plan. A bus to Jefferson City for the ‘Hands Off STL Lobbying Day’ leaves at 7:00 a.m. from the Deaconess Center on North Vandeventer.

The group Pro Choice Missouri is also making the trip. They oppose moves in Jefferson City to ban certain medical treatments for transgender youths.