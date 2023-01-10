ST. LOUIS – He may be 73, but country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is still getting rowdy.
The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter announced a 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday, and is coming to St. Louis this summer.
Tickets for the 15-show tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
“Bocephus” will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, June 16.
Over a near-six decade career, Williams has six Recording Industry Association of America-certified platinum albums, 20 RIAA gold-certified, 13 no. 1 albums, and 10 no. 1 singles.
In 2022, he released “Rich White Honky Blues,” a live, 12-track cover album of classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and others.