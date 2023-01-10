ST. LOUIS – He may be 73, but country music legend Hank Williams Jr. is still getting rowdy.

The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter announced a 2023 U.S. tour on Tuesday, and is coming to St. Louis this summer.

Tickets for the 15-show tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Bocephus” will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, June 16.

Over a near-six decade career, Williams has six Recording Industry Association of America-certified platinum albums, 20 RIAA gold-certified, 13 no. 1 albums, and 10 no. 1 singles.

In 2022, he released “Rich White Honky Blues,” a live, 12-track cover album of classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and others.