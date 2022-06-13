ST. LOUIS – A 29-year-old Hannibal man was sentenced Monday for stealing guns from a local farm supply store and selling one of the firearms to an undercover federal agent.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Dalton Culp and others stole seven guns from the Farm and Home Supply Store in Hannibal in the early morning hours of June 26, 2020.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later learned that Culp had a gun for sale. The undercover agent bought a Kimber 9mm pistol from Culp on Sept. 3, 2020. The serial number on the gun had been partially obliterated but appeared to match one of the firearms stolen in the burglary.

According to a plea agreement, Culp was arrested and later admitted to participating in the burglary and to keeping the Kimber pistol for himself.

Culp pleaded guilty on March 7 to three felonies: theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Culp to eight years in federal prison. Culp was also ordered to repay more than $5,000 in restitution to the owners of the supply store. On March 30, that same judge sentenced Culp’s cousin, 28-year-old Cory Culp, to 21 months in prison.

A third defendant, 22-year-old Kyle Stolberg, has a charge of possession of a stole firearm still pending.