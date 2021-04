ST. LOUIS – April 8th is Imo’s Day in St. Louis. It was first declared by Mayor Francis Slay in 2014.

Of course, I like Imo's. I am the mayor of a city built on a foundation of Provel. #imospizzaday #fgs — Francis G. Slay (@MayorSlay) April 8, 2014

In 1964, Imo’s was first introduced to St. Louis in The Hill neighborhood thanks to Ed and Margie Imo.

After the young couple wanted to open a pizza parlor to buy a home for their family, they ended up creating a St. Louis tradition.

In honor of this day and the tradition, they ask guests to visit where it all began, “Pizza Imo” in The Hill Neighborhood.