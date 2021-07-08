‘Happy Alive Day’ to Officer Flamion on 5th anniversary of shooting

BALLWIN, Mo. – Five years ago Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

The Ballwin Police Department is wishing him a “Happy Alive Day” Thursday.

The incident happened in the 300 block of New Ballwin Road. Antonio Taylor is facing charges for shooting and paralyzing Flamion in 2016.

The Ballwin Police Department shared an update from Flamion on their Facebook page.

I cannot believe it has been five years already. The time has flown by as I try to keep myself busy since my life has drastically changed. I have been fortunate enough to spend time as the vice president of a nonprofit called Code 3 Response . Code 3 Response was set up to assist area first responders critically injured in the line of duty or who have suffered catastrophic life events. I have been truly blessed with the support I receive from family, friends, citizens, and almost everyone I meet. Thank you all for your continued support and I will see you around town. Officer Mike Flamion

Flamion was shot on July 8, 2016. At the time of the incident, he had been with the Ballwin Police Department for two years. Before that he worked for the De Soto Police Department.

With the support of the community and the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Flamions received a wheelchair-accessible smart home.

“The Sinise Foundation has always supported severely wounded vets, but this is the first time they are building a home for a first responder,” said Judy Otter, executive director of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “These are special homes. They are bigger and wider, and provide what the Flamions will need to get everyone in the house.”