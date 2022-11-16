World of Illumination photo by Josh Kahn with the The Kahn & Busk Real Estate Team.

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis.

The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.

Drone photo by Josh Kahn with The Kahn & Busk Real Estate Team

The World of Illumination describes the event as a large light show that features Santa. Step through Kris Kringle’s doorway to see presents being delivered.

Visitors can drive their cars across space-like lights and circle around a bunch of elves.

The atmosphere is surrounded by lights representing stars as customers enter Santa City, where all the holiday magic happens.

To purchase tickets, check out this link