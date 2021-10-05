Happy Joe’s expected to expand Missouri locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two more Happy Joe’s restaurants are expected to open in Missouri over the next few years. Restaurant News reports that local franchisee Satish Pardeshi is expanding his business to additional locations in Arnold and Branson.

Pardeshi owns two St. Louis Happy Joe’s restaurants. He opened a location in St. Louis in 2018 and one in St. Peters this summer.

“There is nothing I love more than seeing people in my community coming in to enjoy our pizza and we are grateful for the support we have received from our customers, especially during COVID,” writes Pardeshi.

Pardeshi expects to open a third location in Arnold by 2023. It is not clear when the Branson location would open.

In November 1972 the first Happy Joe’s opened near Davenport. There are now over 60 locations in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.