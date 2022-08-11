ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis. Happy Joe’s has announced that its location on Watson Road will be closing this Friday.

The chain appears to be expanding in the rest of the state. A Happy Joe’s restaurant recently opened in St. Peters. More locations may be coming to Arnold and Branson.

In November 1972 the first Happy Joe’s opened near Davenport. There are now over 60 locations in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.