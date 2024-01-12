ST. LOUIS – Singer and songwriter Hardy is stopping in St. Louis for his ‘QUIT!’ tour next spring. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 15 shows on Friday, March 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.
Hardy is widely recognized for writing songs for the Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, and more. He also won his first-ever ACM Songwriter of the Year Award in 2022.
QUIT! Tour Schedule
- May 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- May 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 1 – Noblesville, IN. – Ruoff Music Center
- June 6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- June 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY. – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- June 14 – Charlotte, NC. – PNC Music Pavilion
- June 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- June 20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- June 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- June 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
- June 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- June 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre