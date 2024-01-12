ST. LOUIS – Singer and songwriter Hardy is stopping in St. Louis for his ‘QUIT!’ tour next spring. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 15 shows on Friday, March 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

Hardy is widely recognized for writing songs for the Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, and more. He also won his first-ever ACM Songwriter of the Year Award in 2022.

QUIT! Tour Schedule

May 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

May 31 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 1 – Noblesville, IN. – Ruoff Music Center

June 6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY. – Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 8 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 14 – Charlotte, NC. – PNC Music Pavilion

June 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

June 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre