ST. LOUIS – The Harlem Globetrotters will make a stop in St. Louis next year.

The iconic team will play two games against the Washington Generals on Saturday, January 7. They will play and perform their legendary tricks at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Tickets range from $24 to $129 and are on sale now. Click here to purchase them.