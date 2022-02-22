Harris-Stowe and Nike partner at panel discussion, ‘Progress Post Ferguson’

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stow State University is partnering with Nike for an event Tuesday.

The University’s Social Justice Institute will host a panel discussion entitled, “Harris-Stowe SJI and NIKE, Inc. Present: Progress Post Ferguson.”

The event features local community leaders and Nike executives. HSSU said they aim to, “address critical systemic racist issues that are plaguing our society while providing advocacy to facilitate systemic reform. The program’s goal is to empower our community and assist them in reaching their full potential.”

The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on HSSU’s campus in the Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building – Main Auditorium.

Below is the list of panelists.

Antoinette Cousins , Community Outreach Manager, Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC); St. Louis City School Board member; and Vice President for the Riverview West Florissant Development Corporation

, Vice President of Global Men’s Footwear, NIKE, Inc., Black Community Commitment Task Force member Robert Shorty, Ph.D., Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for North America Supply Chain, NIKE, Inc.