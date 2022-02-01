Harris-Stowe is one of at least 13 HBCUs to receive bomb threats today

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University is one of at least 13 historically black colleges and universities to experience a bomb threat Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

HSSU said they received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, and campus safety, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI were notified. Those entities are investigating, and the campus has closed. HSSU said classes are not in session and dining halls are closed at this time. Campus officials are making plans for residential students to receive meals.

HSSU said, “students and employees should continue to monitor RAVE alerts, their university email, and social media for notifications on when classroom instruction will resume. Once the investigation is complete, you will receive an all-clear message. Please report any suspicious activity to HSSU Department of Public Safety at (314) 340-3333.”