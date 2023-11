ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis organization is continuing to support unhoused youth in the region. ‘Covenant House Missouri’ is holding its annual ‘SleepOut’ in St. Louis’ on Thursday.

70 business and government officials will spend a night outdoors at Harris-Stowe State University. There will also be a candlelight vigil.

The SleepOut raises money for Covenant House, which provides beds, education, and job training.