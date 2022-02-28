Harris-Stowe State University’s first African American woman to be university president

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University now has its first African American woman to serve as president of the university.

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith is the 21st president of the university. She follows in the footsteps of Ruth Harris, who was the first African American woman to be the president of Stowe Teachers College in 1940.

“Dr. Collins Smith exemplifies Harris-Stowe’s core values of Personal Growth, Respect, Innovation, Diversity, and Excellence. She has demonstrated her extraordinary ability to connect with all of our stakeholders and to catapult Harris-Stowe forward in these critical times,” Chair of the Board of Regents Michael McMillan said.

Smith was appointed as interim president on June 1, 2021. Her first official day as president is on Tuesday. She has 20 years of leadership experience and has a background in administration and program development. Smith’s career in higher education at HSSU began in 2010. Recently she received the Frankie Muse Freeman//Norman R. Seay Commitment to St. Louis Award with Michael McMillan at the St. Louis City NAACP 110th Anniversary Celebration and Freedom Fund Dinner.

She is from The Ville Neighborhood in St. Louis and she is a proud graduate of St. Louis Public Schools. She earned an educational doctorate in higher education leadership from Maryville University. She holds a master of social work degree and a master of public health degree from Saint Louis University. She is also a graduate of the University of Central Missouri where she majored in social work.