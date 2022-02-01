Bomb threat disrupts classes at Harris-Stowe on 1st day of Black History Month

ST. LOUIS – On the first week back to in-person learning, students were in class when a bomb threat was made to the campus safety dispatch office at Harris-Stowe State University.

The threat came on the first day of Black History Month. Students were on campus at the time and have since switched to virtual learning. University officials said it was a safe and swift evacuation. All campus activities have also been canceled.

“Actually, we have to do a total sweep of the entire campus,” said LaTonia Collins Smith, the interim president at Harris-Stowe State University. “We did a total sweep of all our residence halls and campus buildings, administration buildings. Every inch of our campus has to be swept.”

Smith credited her students’ resilience during the pandemic, saying they’ve learned how to adapt.

A series of emails, texts, and social media posts have kept students abreast of when they might return to class. Smith said she would like for students, teachers, and staff to return to in-person classes tomorrow, but due to the impending inclement weather, the campus will continue remote instruction and work until Friday, Feb. 4.

“Harris-Stowe is better than this, and we deserve better,” said Collins Smith. “We will continue to move forward. Our goal is to be a beacon of hope for the community and that we continue to serve under-resourced and the underserved and that we will continue to move forward.”

Rep. Cori Bush, who attended Harris-Stowe State University in 1995-1996, released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Black History Month is meant to be a celebration of the rich, powerful, and beautiful legacy of Black Americans. Yet today, on the first day of that celebration, historically Black colleges and universities across the country — including in St. Louis— were instead met with the violent backlash of white supremacy. “I have been in touch with University leadership and want the entire Harris-Stowe community, especially Harris-Stowe students, to know that their excellence is to be celebrated. Their passion and intellect will change the world, and we will not let forces of white supremacy slow them down. “As a former Hornet and their Congresswoman, I will be doing everything in my power to keep them safe. We are already engaged in active conversations with local, state, and federal leaders to ensure that we secure the safety of our HBCUs across the country. But to anyone who thinks these kinds of threats will stop Black excellence, hear me say this: we are unstoppable.” Rep. Cori Bush