Harris Stowe University offers program to help minority entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS – Harris Stowe State University is offering a new initiative to help minority entrepreneurs start and scale a business.

The program called The Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement or MECCA, is designed to provide support to underrepresented students and members of the St. Louis community to help them find success in business.

The MECCA initiative is offered through the Anheuser-Busch School of Business on the campus of the historically black university.

Participants can gain access to various resources, including financial, marketing, and counseling services. Everyone who completes the program will earn a certificate.

Participants will also hear from successful entrepreneurs who look like them.

“That’s really the goal of MECCA is to keep putting these individuals in front of them so that they can say I can do this, too,” said Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins, dean of Anheuser-Busch School of Business.

To learn more about Harris Stowe State University and MECCA, click here. To register to attend the inaugural, virtual, Lab Series, click here.

The Lab Series is free of charge and features three guest speakers.

See the list including dates and times below:

MECCA Fall Lab Series:

Michelle Robinson, owner of DEMIblue Natural Nails: Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 2-3 p.m.

Dr. Kirk Quigless, founder of Dr. Q’s Fresh Breath Club: Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4-5 p.m.

Precious Williams, founder & CEO of Perfect Pitches by Precious: Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 2-3 p.m.