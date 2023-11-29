ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe University is at risk of losing its accreditation with the state education department.

For decades, the historically black college and university produced most of the teachers in St. Louis. The school received a letter of non-compliance from the Missouri Department of Education for not submitting the number of education majors who enrolled and completed the program for its annual performance review.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri State Board of Education will consider Harris Stowe’s accreditation status at its February meeting. The university says they are creating a plan to prevent a similar problem from happening in the future.