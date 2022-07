ST. LOUIS – In the kitchen, Wednesday morning talking pizza.

Not just any pizza, we’re talking pizza with a purpose. Collab with Edera Italian Eatery on Maryland Plaza in the Central West End and other local chefs.

Edera’s Executive Chef Andrew Simon and his very special sous chef, his daughter Lyla spoke about their pizzas and what makes them different from other restaurants.

For more information, call 314-361-7227 or click here.