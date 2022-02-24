Have you seen Bella? Marine’s dog missing in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles woman needs help finding a missing dog that belongs to her son, who is a U.S. Marine.

Jessica Hugo said she has taken care of her son’s dog Bella while he has been deployed in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He is now stationed in San Diego.

Hugo said she let out her two dogs and Bella for a restroom break Friday night when the dogs ran after coyotes howling in the distance.

Bella didn’t come back and has been missing since Friday from the area of Dwire Road in St. Charles. She said she has been searching day and night since Friday.

Bella is microchipped but does not have a collar on. Hugo said she has a small white marking on her chest and a black spot on her tongue. She is asking the public to help bring her hero’s companion home.

Hugo said she hasn’t been able to contact her son for several days due to training, so he’s not yet aware that his beloved Bella is missing.



“He doesn’t know his dog is missing yet, and he is going to be devastated,” Hugo said. “When he comes home this dog cries for an hour. They are very close.”

If you find Bella, Hugo asks you to call: 314-339-0333.