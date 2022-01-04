Hawk in rehab at World Bird Sanctuary Hospital after being rescued

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: An red-shouldered hawk as photographed at the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands on March 27, 2021 in Boynton Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – A red-shouldered hawk is recovering at the World Bird Sanctuary Hospital after it was found tangled in baling wire Dec. 30.

In a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the hawk was found in Maries County where its leg was tangled in baling wire next to a sewer pipe.

After it was rescued, the hawk was then transported to the World Bird Sanctuary Hospital in Valley Park by Maries County Conservation Agent Tex Rabenau for rehabilitation.

If the hawk fully recovers, it will be released back into the wild in Maries County, according to the post.