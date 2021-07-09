Hawk’s Nest: Inclusive and accessible playground coming to Kansas City area

RAYMORE, Mo. — The Raymore Parks and Recreation department is collecting donations to build “Hawk’s Nest“, an inclusive and accessible playground for children at Hawk Ridge Park.

Our vision is simple – to create a space where everyone can experience the happiness of playing with friends. The Hawk’s Nest playground at Hawk Ridge Park will do just that. Children of all abilities will be able to play together on a custom-designed inclusive playground. Vision Statement

The playground will eliminate physical and social barriers so that children of all abilities can play in one place.

This is exactly why we’re fundraising to bring the Hawk’s Nest inclusive playground to Raymore. Raymore mom Lindsay explains how her son has already experienced the benefits of inclusive play in our community! Visit https://t.co/f2enFbQORl for more info & to donate! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m7oeF1k5aM — City of Raymore Gov (@CityOfRaymoreMO) July 8, 2021

Hawk’s Nest will have a variety of custom-designed elements that will assist in creating the first inclusive playground in Cass County.

Safe, smooth, spongy surface

Top to bottom ramps

Transfer stations

Specialized seats and hand holds

Slanted and gradual climbing elements

High back swings Saucer swings

Stainless steel and molded slides

Music elements

Parallel play

Shade

Fun and educational play panels

As of July 6, $567,000 has been raised raised out of the goal of $850,000.

Raymore Parks and Recreation and Southland Conservatory of Music Partners have teamed up for a benefit concert on July 31 to raise funds for the playground with performances by Bryan Jobi Band, Southland Conservatory of Music Students & Teachers and My Brothers and Sisters.

Monetary donations can be made online and for people looking to volunteer, the playground catalog includes a form that can be filled out and mailed.