Hawley draws hard line on Supreme Court nominees, abortion

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he’ll only vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominees who say the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide was wrong. Hawley during a Thursday speech on the Senate floor said the decision is among of the worst miscarriages of justice in U.S. history.

He compared it to the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. Hawley says he’ll only vote for Supreme Court nominees who disavow the abortion decision on the record and before they’re nominated. 

