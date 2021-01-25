Hawley wants investigation of Dems who want him investigated

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley on Monday filed a “counter-complaint” against seven Senate Democrats who are seeking an ethics investigation of the Missouri Republican.

On Thursday, the Democrats asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the actions of Hawley and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A news release from Hawley’s office accused the Democrats of “historic partisan abuse of the Senate ethics process.”

Hawley is asking the committee to investigate the Democrats and take any disciplinary action deemed appropriate.