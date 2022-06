UNION, Mo. – Police in Union, Missouri found two tractor-trailer drivers whose trucks dropped huge round bales of hay onto a car on North Highway N.

Police said the bales were stacked high and got stuck under a railroad bridge. The bales came off the trucks and hit a passenger car. The car was going southbound under the bridge. The driver was okay, but her car has significant damage.

Police said the truck drivers reloaded the bales of hay and took off.