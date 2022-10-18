ST. LOUIS – The Hazelwood School District Board of Education meets Tuesday.

The meeting comes after the head of the Jana Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association called on the school district to discuss the elevated radioactive waste levels recently found at the school in open session.

The school sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, contaminated by nuclear waste from World War Two weapons production, according to our partners at the Post-Dispatch.

Hazelwood School Board President Betsy Rachel previously said they would discuss the report in a closed session, but expected “a lot of comments” during the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the school district said it is working with local experts to determine the next steps they should take.