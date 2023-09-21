HAZELWOOD, Mo – The Hazelwood Fire Department successfully rescued a small puppy trapped in a drainpipe. The fire department collaborated with animal control to safely get the puppy and reunite her with her owners.

The Facebook post read:

“Today, the Hazelwood Fire Department was notified about a puppy being stuck in a drain pipe in the 6000 block of Woodhurst Drive.

The HFD quickly arrived on the scene and with help from Animal Control, they were able to gain access to the puppy and reunite her, Mini Me, with her owners.”

