ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood man is accused of selling drugs from a home where children were present.

According to a report filed by the Florissant Police Department, officers obtained a warrant to search a home on Tanner Drive in Dellwood. Police executed that search warrant on June 27 after observing a man selling drugs from the residence. That man was identified as Michael Adams Jr.

During the search, police discovered a firearm hidden beneath a pile of clothing, as well as several controlled substances. Adams, a convicted felon, is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

Officers found a tub filled with suspected psilocin mushrooms near children’s toys, white powdery substances in Adams’ bedroom and inside a backpack hidden in an outdoor barbecue pit. A white crystalline substance was also found in the backpack.

Police claim multiple children, including an infant, a toddler, and older kids, were in the presence of the mushrooms, as well as a baby bottle filled with a mix of prescription-strength cough syrup and soda.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Adams, 32, with unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.