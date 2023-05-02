HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Hazelwood man is in custody on allegations of child abuse after police found a 6-year-old in his care had been burned.

According to Lt. James Taschner, a spokesman for the Hazelwood Police Department, police were contacted just after midnight on Tuesday and asked to conduct a welfare check in the 100 block of Grether Avenue.

Officers discovered a 6-year-old at the residence had suffered burns to her back and arm, which occurred several days prior.

Taschner said the child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and placed into protective custody.

Jheri Clark, the child’s father, was arrested. Police claim Clark admitted to causing the burns to his daughter.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clark with first-degree child abuse. Clark is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.