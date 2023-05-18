HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Hazelwood man accused in two violent attacks against his partner earlier this month is behind bars on felony charges.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Aaron Gorman, 40, with first-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the investigation. According to the Hazelwood Police Department, the attacks happened on May 7 and May 11 in the 9000 block of Dunn Road.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gorman punched and kicked his partner on May 7, leading to treatment for bruises and lacerations. On May 11, Gorman struck his partner in the face several times.

During the second attack, police say one man tried to break up the situation and briefly placed Gorman in a chokehold. Gorman reportedly grabbed a knife and struck the man in the face, leading to lacerations.

Gorman was arrested on March 12 after a warrant was issued.

“Violence against domestic partners – or against bystanders who try to stop domestic violence – will be aggressively prosecuted in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We intend to hold this individual accountable for his brutal actions.”

“The Hazelwood Police Department takes all cases like this very seriously. That is why we have established our Domestic Violence and Crime Victims Unit,” said Hazelwood Police Chief Jim Hudanick. “Unfortunately, incidents like this are becoming more prevalent and we are committed to offering protection and resources to aid these victims.”

If convicted, Gorman faces anywhere from one year to 15 years in prison for each criminal charge and up to $10,000 in fines.