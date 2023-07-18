ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood man is accused of robbing and assaulting

another man while holding him at gunpoint.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Hazelwood Police Department, the victim visited the station on July 6 to file a report. Officers noticed the man had bruises on his head and face.

The victim told police that Steven Williamson, 34, held him against his will at Williamson’s apartment in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive. Williamson, who was armed at the time, allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and then struck him several times. Police claim a witness corroborated the victim’s story.

Police went to Williamson’s apartment, located his vehicle in the parking lot, and found the victim’s phone inside the car.

Williamson was taken into custody by an officer from a different law enforcement agency.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Williamson with first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, and fourth-degree assault. He was jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted on all charges, Williamson faces up 15 years in prison for kidnapping, four years for the weapon charge, and up to a year in jail on the assault charge. The charges also carry a combined $12,000 in fines.