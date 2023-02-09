ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood man is in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center to face child rape charges.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Antjuan Potts, 26, with two counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, investigators have identified two victims.

Police claim that between Aug. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020, Potts had sex with the first victim, who was under the age of 17. Potts had sex with the second victim, who was 14 years old, between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 23, 2022. Potts is also accused of recording sexual acts with the 14-year-old.

Detectives with the county’s Crimes Against Persons unit believe Potts may have additional victims.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.